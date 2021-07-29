Local Listings
Consider This: Does Gov. Abbott endorse Big 12 implosion?

Consider This is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Consider This is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
By Dan Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
One day after I blamed ESPN for creating this Big 12 crisis, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a cease and desist letter delivered to the network, claiming the exact same thing.

So first, thank you, Commissioner Bowlsby for doing something to fight for your conference.

A network like ESPN should not be allowed to interfere in conference contracts.

But, just by doing that, and luring the schools to announce their departure three years early, effectively interferes with the contracts of every school in the conference.

Can anyone say, class action lawsuit?

Make no mistake, just the news of a possible departure is causing the entire Big 12 to collapse, and not by 2025. It’s happening right now.

Consider this: I’ve never known our current governor to sit back and allow outside influences to threaten business in his state, but that’s exactly what’s happening, and we won’t stand for it.

Governor Abbot’s silence speaks volumes. It is a slap in the face to the folks that put him in office. Forget the fact that UT is his alma mater. Abbot’s lack of action is serving as an endorsement of the underhanded, undermining, and devious action of a greedy sports network.

Governor, ESPN is robbing the bank, headed for the getaway car, and you are in the driver’s seat. Put a stop to this now or find another job.

Join me and let’s send a message to Governor Abbott now, and then we can act according to his response at the polls next march. Send your message at https://gov.texas.gov/contact

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at: KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404 ‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

