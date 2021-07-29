Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock hospitals are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Both University Medical Center and Covenant Health are treating dozens of patients.

Doctors say most of them are unvaccinated.

Lubbock County reported 121 new cases of COVID.

There are now 953 active cases.

Another 120 patients are hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county trauma region.

Astrazeneca says it plans to seek U.S. approval for its COVID vaccine.

The paperwork could be filed before the year is up.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are the only companies that have vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S.

The FBI released its final report on a mass shooting that left eight people dead at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Investigators say the gunman planned the April shooting for months.

There is no evidence the shootings were racially motivated.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce new COVID guidelines for federal employees.

They must either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, masking and other conditions.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated will not be fired.

