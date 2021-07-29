Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock hospitals see rise in COVID patients, Astrazeneca to seek vaccine approval, Biden to impose new COVID rules
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT
On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock hospitals are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Lubbock County reported 121 new cases of COVID.

  • There are now 953 active cases.
  • Another 120 patients are hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county trauma region.

Astrazeneca says it plans to seek U.S. approval for its COVID vaccine.

The FBI released its final report on a mass shooting that left eight people dead at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce new COVID guidelines for federal employees.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

