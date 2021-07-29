Local Listings
DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A 56-year-old Seminole Man died after a crash late Wednesday evening about five miles south of Seminole.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, John P. Reimer was exiting a private drive on a motorcycle on Hwy 385 and failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a passenger car.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were both 14-year-old boys. The juveniles were not injured in the crash. Both boys were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Reimer was not wearing a helmet, according to DPS. He was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is still under investigation.

