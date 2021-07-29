Local Listings
Former Texas Ranger fan-favorite Ian Kinsler lands home run in Israel’s baseball debut

Boston Red Sox's Ian Kinsler smiles as he is congratulated after scoring on a wild pitch by...
Boston Red Sox's Ian Kinsler smiles as he is congratulated after scoring on a wild pitch by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tayron Guerrero, breaking a 6-6 tie, during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even two years after his retirement from Major League Baseball, Ian Kinsler, who played second base for the Texas Rangers from 2006-2013, showed he can still play the game, especially while serving as Israel’s lead-off hitter in its inaugural Olympic appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tied 0-0 at the top of the third against South Korea, Kinsler put Israel on the scoreboard first as he sent a Taein Won pitch into the empty left field bleachers at Yokohama Baseball Stadium for the 2-0 lead. Mitch Glasser (Sioux Falls Canaries) was on second base when the nation’s first-ever Olympic home run left the park.

Those two RBI’s were the only ones Kinsler would have for the day, as South Korea rallied to win 6-5 in the bottom of the tenth. The game ended in bizarre fashion as Euiji Yang was hit by a wild pitch from Jeremy Bleich- retired MLB pitcher who now works as a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The United States baseball team is scheduled to take the field 5 a.m. CST Friday. The American tree am includes opening ceremony flag bearer Eddy Alvarez (Miami Marlins).

Baseball is making its Olympic return after a 13-year absence. The games can be seen across NBC’s various platforms.

