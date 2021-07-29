Local Listings
Hot temps, humidity to give way to slight drop, higher rain chances this weekend

Hot, a little humid but not much rain as we close out the week.
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 29, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, a little humid but not much rain as we close out the week.

However, that will change with a drop in temps and increasing chances of rain beginning early Sunday.

A strong --for summer-- cold front will drop out of the central US and move across the South Plains Sunday.

The front will knock the temperatures from the 90s Friday and Saturday to the 80s from Sunday into next week. In fact, we may experience some low 80s in the first week of August.

Until the front arrives keep the air conditioner on because it will be hot in the afternoons and the nights will be mild to warm.

I do expect some scattered showers Saturday afternoon in the region, but the heavier storms will arrive and develop across the area on Sunday.

The combination of plenty of moisture, cold front and some instability will result in some heavy rain potential and a slight possibility of severe weather in the panhandle region late Saturday into Sunday.

Our rain chances will remain good through the early part of next week.

