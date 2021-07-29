I Beat Pete: 9 square in the air

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I accepted Challenge #985: 9 Square in the air, a volleyball-like game played in a contraption with a tic tac toe board of 9 squares.

We played out at The Heights Fellowship on 66th Street. The church will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in September.

We turned 9 Square into a team game for this challenge and it was super fun and competitive.

15 challenges left to get to 1000. if you have a challenge email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.