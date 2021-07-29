Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Leopold

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Leopold, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Leopold is a 13-year-old pit bull-mix who has been with the shelter for 45 days.

He was an owner-surrendered dog, through no fault of his own. He is up-to-date on his shots, neutered and is microchipped.

Leopold’s adoption fees for Thursday, July 29, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

