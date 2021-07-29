Littlefield police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating 39-year-old Jason Ray Peterson.

Littlefield Police say he has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Lamb County. He has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is 5′-09″ and 260 lbs., Hazel eyes and Black hair. He drives a brown 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ pick-up truck bearing Texas registration NHW-9432.

He is known to travel back and forth from Portales, New Mexico to Littlefield and to the Permian Basin.

If anyone locates this subject they should not try and apprehend him. Please call the Littlefield Police Department at 806-385-5161 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.