Lubbock gang member sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A gang member who started a riot at the Lubbock County Jail last month was sentenced today to more than 21 years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Clarence Willard, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to 262 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to plea papers, Mr. Willard – aka “C-Will” – admitted that when officers attempted to pull his car over on Sept. 2, 2020, he ditched the vehicle and fled on foot with a clear plastic baggie of cocaine in his hand. An officer deployed his taser and Mr. Willard fell to the ground, dropping the baggie, which contained approximately 48 grams of crack cocaine.

Law enforcement testified today that during their undercover investigation, they discovered that Mr. Willard ran a trap house in East Lubbock, selling crack cocaine for roughly $100 per gram. Officers said they found numerous videos of Mr. Willard flaunting his drug trafficking on his phone, including a video of him displaying what he stated was $200,000 cash. Mr. Willard also recorded freestyle rap videos of himself openly discussing crack cocaine trafficking.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence showing that Mr. Willard, a member of the Crips gang, started a riot in the Lubbock county jail while awaiting sentencing.

A gang intelligence Sargent with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office testified that other Crip members stated that they participated in the riot because Willard was the “Mayor of Eastside,” and effectively ran crack cocaine distribution in East Lubbock.

Prosecutors played surveillance video of the riot, which showed Willard starting the melee and then viciously stomping and kicking and rival gang members in the jail pod. Officers eventually deployed pepper spray to end the riot, and the placed the entire facility of approximately 1200 inmates on lockdown as a result of Willard’s conduct.

Willard’s main co-defendant, Kevaundre Boyd, was sentenced on May 20 to 210 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation, with significant assistance from the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Rancourt prosecuted the case.

