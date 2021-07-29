Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Lazbuddie Longhorns

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lazbuddie Longhorns went 6-3 last season equaling their win total from 2014 and 2016.  The last time the Longhorns had more wins was in 2000 when they went 8-3.

Lazbuddie returns five starters on both sides of the ball for head coach Shawn Kerr.

The Longhorns will look to make a push this season battling in District with Anton, Whitharral, Amherst and Cotton Center.

Coach Kerr let his buddy, Assistant Head Coach Jacob Schacher preview the upcoming season.

