Pigskin Preview: Lazbuddie Longhorns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lazbuddie Longhorns went 6-3 last season equaling their win total from 2014 and 2016. The last time the Longhorns had more wins was in 2000 when they went 8-3.

Lazbuddie returns five starters on both sides of the ball for head coach Shawn Kerr.

The Longhorns will look to make a push this season battling in District with Anton, Whitharral, Amherst and Cotton Center.

Coach Kerr let his buddy, Assistant Head Coach Jacob Schacher preview the upcoming season.

