LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whitharral enters 2021 with a new head coach as Clint Linman takes over the pigskin program.

Linman did a terrific job at Anton, won a State Championship at McLean and most recently was at Miami.

The Panthers return four starters on both sides of the ball from a squad that went 6-4 a year ago.

