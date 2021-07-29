SEC leadership unanimously votes to invite Texas and Oklahoma into conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference voted unanimously on Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas.

The membership would be effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey extended the invitations to presidents of the two universities following Thursday’s videoconference meeting of SEC Presidents and Chancellors.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said Commissioner Sankey. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

According to SEC Sports, today’s actions are in accordance with SEC Bylaw 3.1.2, which authorizes the Chief Executive Officers of the Conference to extend invitations for membership if at least three-fourths of its 14 member institutions vote to approve.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.