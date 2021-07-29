Vaccine clinics take place inside Holy Spirit Catholic Church

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With more COVID-19 cases and an increased in hospitalized patients there is more promotion of local vaccination clinics.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday the City of Lubbock Health Department will have a free vaccination clinic inside Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 9821 Frankford Ave. Anyone 18-and-older can get a shot from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the health department’s website or by calling 806-775-2933. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

For those who cannot make that, the health department will also set up shop during the Barrio Guadalupe Community Movie Night. That takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Aztlan Park near 1st Street and Avenue K.

The health department has also started providing free vaccinations and tests from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at its main building in downtown Lubbock, 806 18th St.

Focus on vaccinations have increased in recent weeks as cases climb and the number of COVID-hospitalized patients increase.

University Medical Center reports the hospital now has 30 COVID patients. At the beginning of the month there was only one. It is nearly the same story with Covenant Health, which now has 40-to-50 COVID patients.

The health department also reported 121 new COVID cases Wednesday. There are now 953 active cases.

