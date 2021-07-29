WATCH LIVE: Injured Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson goes home 2 weeks after Levelland SWAT standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson is being released from a rehab facility 14 days after a SWAT standoff in Levelland.

The Levelland Police Department and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office are there to greet him as he leaves the facility in Lubbock.

Sgt. Wilson was one of the law enforcement officers injured in the standoff.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Josh Bartlett was shot in the neck and killed; Levelland Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.

On the day of Sgt. Bartlett’s funeral, Sgt. Wilson posted on social media how he wished he could go to the funeral to honor Bartlett.

“He leaves behind a family who I know has to be hurting more than I imagine they are. Please pray for the Bartlett family and please take care of them. Don’t forget about them after he has been buried.”

