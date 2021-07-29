Weather changes coming this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I expect our weather the next several afternoons will be near repeats of recent days. I expect also a change to follow. I now expect that change to begin sooner than earlier indications.

Each afternoon today through Saturday generally will be partly cloudy and hot. A few stray storms/showers may pop up, mainly from around mid-afternoon until about mid-evening. Once again, your chance of measurable rain will remain very slim during this time.

Temperatures will peak in the 90s through Saturday, with Saturday the hottest day in this 7-day period. Some spots in the eastern viewing area may again record triple-digit highs (Saturday).

Winds generally will remain light. The exception will be in the vicinity of showers, including virga showers. Virga is the term given to rain that evaporates before reaching the ground. The rain-cooled air, since it is more dense than the warmer surrounding air, picks up speed as it descends. Once it impacts the ground it spreads out and can be quite strong.

My outlook for the weekend is changing. In recent days I’ve talked about a change in our weather, greater rain chances and less heat, beginning Monday. Yesterday I mentioned the change might begin as early as late Sunday. Today data points to the change getting underway by early Sunday. Perhaps Saturday night.

Our storm and rain chances will increase with scattered storms and showers anticipated Sunday into at least Tuesday. Downpours are likely to accompany some storms.

Below average temperatures, especially highs, will start off August.

Rainfall Totals

About a dozen TTU weather stations reported rainfall Wednesday. No rain was reported at the Lubbock Airport.

0.24 Lamesa

0.22 Graham

0.20 Gail

0.18 Aspermont

0.17 Lake Alan Henry

0.16 Snyder

0.14 O’Donnell

0.13 Fluvanna

0.10 Snyder SSW

0.08 Seminole

0.06 Post

0.04 Spur

0.03 Denver City

0.02 Seagraves

0.01 Northfield

