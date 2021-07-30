City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Monterey High School Aug. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with LISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents on August 6, at Monterey High School, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid.

School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB

College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap



Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Walk-ins are welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in LISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

