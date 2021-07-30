Local Listings
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at South Plains Mall tax-free weekend

Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When: Saturday, August 7th (Tax-Free Weekend), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road

The clinic will be located inside the mall, near the main entrance by Barnes & Noble Bookstore. First 200 vaccine recipients will receive a gift card. *Walk-ins are welcome.*

For more information visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine, or call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

