Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

The Southeastern Conference voted unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the conference.

The move would take place in July of 2025.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says this show the plans have been in the works for some time.

COVID-19 continue to rise in Lubbock County.

The health department reported 97 new cases but no new deaths.

There are now 1,051 active cases.

The COVID hospitalization rate rose to 8.5%.

Levelland police sergeant Shawn Wilson is now out of the hospital.

He went home on Thursday, two weeks after being shot during a standoff in Levelland.

Wilson will now undergo physical therapy.

New preliminary information from the Centers for Disease Control shows the COVID Delta variant is as easily spreadable as chickenpox.

The data also shows vaccinated people could also still spread it, though they have more protection.

With previous strains of the virus, people had lower levels of the virus when vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced all federal employees must get a COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing and other restrictions.

The president also urged states to make similar requirements and offer incentives for people to get vaccinated.

