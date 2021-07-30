Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Local Listings
UT-OU invited to join SEC, Levelland sergeant out of hospital, COVID cases still rising in Lubbock County
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Southeastern Conference voted unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the conference.

COVID-19 continue to rise in Lubbock County.

  • The health department reported 97 new cases but no new deaths.
  • There are now 1,051 active cases.
  • The COVID hospitalization rate rose to 8.5%.

Levelland police sergeant Shawn Wilson is now out of the hospital.

New preliminary information from the Centers for Disease Control shows the COVID Delta variant is as easily spreadable as chickenpox.

President Joe Biden announced all federal employees must get a COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing and other restrictions.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

