Expanded Rehab Hospital revealed in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, a grand opening was held to reveal an expanded Rehab Hospital in North Lubbock.

South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital opened 2 years ago with 40 beds to treat patients in need of a hospital level of care for rehab services.

The Lubbock Chamber was there today along with a few dozen other supporters to cut a ribbon at the site of new growth in our medical community.

Tours were provided to show off the 26 new private rooms affiliated with UMC and Encompass Health.

Frank Brown, President of Emcompass said, “We underestimated the demand for that. Since we’ve opened we have served 2300 patients.” John Lowe, Vice President of Support Services at UMC added, This was a field 3 years ago and to have this beautiful facility to take care of patients and give them high quality care, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

The new expanded rehab facility can now serve up to 66 patients at a time... all with private rooms.

You’ll find South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital at 5406 Colgate.

