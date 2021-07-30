Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in...
2 Texas Tech athletes ineligible to compete at Olympics
The crash is still under investigation.
DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash
Clarence Willard, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute...
Lubbock gang member sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison
Jason Ray Peterson, 39, of Littlefield is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a...
Littlefield police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Hailey Dunn
Texas Rangers release heavily redacted investigation synopsis for Hailey Dunn murder case

Latest News

Traffic diverted for LPD crash investigations Sunday morning
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39