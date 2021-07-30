Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Martin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Martin is a three-year-old Blue Heeler/Labrador Retriever mix who has been at the shelter about a month.

He loves to climb, so he needs a yard with a high fence. Staff say he’s very smart and sweet. Martin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

Leopold’s adoption fees for Friday, July 30have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Leopold.

