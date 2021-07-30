KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Martin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Martin is a three-year-old Blue Heeler/Labrador Retriever mix who has been at the shelter about a month.

He loves to climb, so he needs a yard with a high fence. Staff say he’s very smart and sweet. Martin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

Leopold’s adoption fees for Friday, July 30have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

