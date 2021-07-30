Local Listings
Man now facing federal charges after explosion in Amarillo

Erfan Salmanzadeh, charged after explosion in Amarillo
Erfan Salmanzadeh, charged after explosion in Amarillo(Randall County)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The man accused of causing an explosion at a home on Lenwood Drive near Paramount in Amarillo has now been federally charged.

Efran Salmanzadeh now faces the federal charge of one count of possession of a destructive device. He has also been charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

“Mr. Salmanzadeh had absolutely no business handling unregistered destructive devices. We believe this defendant is a danger to the community and must be kept behind bars,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

“The FBI is committed to protecting our communities from harm and working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt violent activity. This defendant allegedly possessed a device with the potential to cause significant damage or injury to innocent people,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We want to thank the Amarillo Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security Investigations for their tireless assistance in this investigation.”

Police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area as investigators searched for evidence.

Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard and home.

If convicted of his federal charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

