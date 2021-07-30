Local Listings
McClung signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles

Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns...
Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns 79-77 Wednesday night.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, former Texas Tech guard, Mac McClung has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

McClung was the lone Red Raider in the draft after guard Terrence Shannon Jr. opted to return to Texas Tech. McClung played one season in Lubbock appearing and starting in all 29 games for the Red Raiders while averaging about 15.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Throughout the draft process, McClung participated in the G-League Elite camp in Chicago and also worked out for a number of NBA teams including the Lakers.

McClung will now play on with Los Angeles in the NBA Summer League and work towards earning a training camp invite with a team.

