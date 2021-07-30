Open Door celebrates 75 people in housing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, July 29th, the Open Door housing team handed keys to the 75th person exiting chronic homelessness and entering its permanent supportive housing program. This is a huge step in Open Door’s goal of ending chronic homelessness in Lubbock.

”Just five years ago we had two people in our housing program,” said Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door. “To see our 75th neighbor move into housing is surreal.”

”75 may seem like just a number, but that number represents human lives that are safe and off of the streets,” says Sarah Robertson, Director of Supportive Housing. “It’s an emotional experience to say welcome home to someone who has spent years waiting to get off the streets.”

Permanent Supportive Housing participants live in apartments throughout the city and pay 30% of their income toward rent and utilities. Open Door provides 24-hour on-call case management, patient navigation, transportation, life skills classes, and individualized supportive services to help participants maintain housing stability.

Through an expansion grant awarded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, Supportive Housing expanded from providing 35 units of housing to 75 units. Through a partnership with the Lubbock Housing Authority, Open Door has also been able to combine HUD funding for supportive services with housing vouchers provided by the Housing Authority.

This partnership will help create a combined total of 85 units of permanent supportive housing by late 2021, placing Lubbock within reach of “functional zero” with chronic homelessness.

