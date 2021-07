LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cotton Center Elks enter 2021 with a lot of excitement.

Coming off a 1-9 season, the Elks return five starters on both sides of the ball.

Coach Cody Brewer hopes his team can be in the mix in a tough District with Amherst, Anton, Whitharral and Lazbuddie.

