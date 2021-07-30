Pigskin Preview: Dawson Dragons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Football returned to Welch last year as the Dawson Dragons went 0-5 in a shortened season.

Corey Savage comes in to take over and lead the Dragons.

Dawson will not be in a District this year and will play a JV schedule.

Coach Savage is still looking to fill some dates as he’s excited to build the program.

He’s helped build programs in the past so he’s excited to be in Dawson.

