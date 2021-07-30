Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in...
2 Texas Tech athletes ineligible to compete at Olympics
The crash is still under investigation.
DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash
Clarence Willard, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute...
Lubbock gang member sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison
Jason Ray Peterson, 39, of Littlefield is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a...
Littlefield police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Hailey Dunn
Texas Rangers release heavily redacted investigation synopsis for Hailey Dunn murder case

Latest News

Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 189 new cases, one new death on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 189 new cases, one new death on Friday
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus
Jamaica’s Karayme Bartley, who currently races for the Red Raiders, has a chance to make...
Three athletes with South Plains ties advance to gold medal finals in Tokyo
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters