Scattered showers, storms expected through the weekend

The last day of July will be hot and humid. I expect widely scattered showers and some storms,...
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we close out July, afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s, as they were this Friday.

However, we will begin August with below normal temps and a good chance of showers and storms over the region.

Most storms will diminish in the evening hours on Saturday just like the ones on Friday.

The big change comes as a strong cold front enters the area on Sunday.

You can expect the afternoon temps to remain in the 80s on Sunday as well as through next week. Some locally heavy storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

Severe storms are not expected, but stronger storms could produce some hail, frequent lightning, strong winds and very heavy rainfall. Flooding of low lying areas and intersections will be likely with storms on Sunday and Monday.

The chances of rain will continue through next week and the afternoon temperatures will vary from 80-85 degrees. That means the temps will be about 10-15 degrees below normal for the beginning of August.

