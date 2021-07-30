Significant South Plains weather changes ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Significant weather changes are on the way. These include an increase in our storm and rain chances and a decrease in temperatures. Before they begin, however, more of the same.

More of the same means today and tomorrow will be much like recent days. Partly cloudy, somewhat humid, and hot. Temperatures will peak in the 90s both afternoons. Winds will be light with the possible exception of gusty winds associated with showers.

Any storms and showers will be isolated so the chance of measurable rain at your location remains low. Another way to look at that is, go ahead with outdoor plans. While expecting dry conditions, keep an eye on the sky.

The Change Ahead

Change arrives Saturday night with an increasing chance of rain across the KCBD viewing area. Sunday into Monday rain is more likely. Some may fall in downpours.

Some storms and showers are likely for some of the area through at least Wednesday.

Highs will be below average, generally in the 80s. It is possible, however, that some spots on some days may peak only in the 70s. Lubbock’s average high through the first week of August is 94°.

Lubbock Climatology

91°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport, three degrees below the average high for July 29. The record high for the date is 102° (set in 1948).

71° has been the low reported so far this morning at the Lubbock airport. Lubbock’s July 30 average low is 69° and the high 94°. The record low for the date is 60° (set in 1965 and tied in 1971 and 2000) and the record high 104° (set in 1946).

No rain was recorded yesterday in the KCBD viewing area. Lubbock’s total for July so far is 2.94″. That’s 1.07″ above average through July 29. The year-to-date total is 15.03″, which is 4.16″ above average.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:49 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 6:59 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:48 PM CDT.

