Traffic diverted for LPD crash investigations Sunday morning

(KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct five follow-up crash investigations starting at 7 a.m. August 1.

The unit will start their investigations at 114th Street and University Avenue. Traffic will be diverted around the intersection. This operations is expected to take approximately an hour.

The second follow-up investigation will occur at 50th Street and University Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Belton Avenue. This operations is expected to take approximately two and a half hours.

The third investigation will occur in the 1100 block of 34th Street. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Avenue L. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour.

The fourth investigation will occur in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The southbound lanes will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour.

The final investigation will occur in the 5500 block of 34th Street. Westbound traffic will be closed and diverted onto Chicago Avenue. This operation is expected to take an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

