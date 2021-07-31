Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Former SPC sprinter Vernon Norwood takes Olympic bronze

Vernon L. Norwood
Vernon L. Norwood(Facebook)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six weeks after qualifying to run 400 meter relays at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Vernon Norwood, who sprinted for South Plains College 2012-13, anchored the United States to it’s first track and field medal of this year’s Games.

In the inaugural Mixed 4 x 400 metre relays, Norwood stood patiently as Kaylin Whitney loaned him the baton for the final stretch- being the fourth in the race to do so. Upon handoff, Norwood quickly moved the U.S. into silver medal position, a spot held for most of the race until he was edged out at the finish line by Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic. Only one-hundredth of a second separated him and his teammates for a silver medal. On the final leg of the relay, the former SPC Texan turned a 400m split time of 44.43 seconds, 3:10.22 for Team USA. Poland earned gold, crossing the finish line at 3:09.87.

Sharing space with Norwood and Whiney on the podium were Kendall Ellis and Trevor Stewart.

After his run at SPC, where he broke multiple school records, he transferred to LSU, which is 85 miles away from his hometown of New Orleans. There, he became a four-time NCAA champion.

The medal come for Team USA just 24 hours after they were initially disqualified as the baton was exchanged outside the changeover zone in the first round Friday. Hours later, the runners were reinstated along with the eventual silver medalists from the Dominican Republic. Norwood was not a part of that particular race.

Even though he did not qualify to compete individually, he can add more hardware later this week as the Men’s 4 x 400m relay gets underway. The heats are set to begin 6:25 a.m. CST. Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
Car Fire South Loop and Quaker
Car fire reported on South Loop 289 and Quaker
Clarence Willard, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute...
Lubbock gang member sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison
Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in...
2 Texas Tech athletes ineligible to compete at Olympics
Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns...
McClung signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles

Latest News

Daisy Osakue
From San Angelo to Tokyo: ASU thrower powers into Olympic final
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, celebrates as she wins the women's 100-meters final at the...
Thompson-Herah breaks Flo Jo’s Olympic record in women’s 100
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
American gold: Dressel, Ledecky win again at Olympic pool
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Dressel wins again but no 6 golds; Ledecky 1st again in 800