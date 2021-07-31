Local Listings
Idalou business sells more than 1,000 t-shirts to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two days after Lubbock County SWAT Commander Joshua Bartlett was killed in a standoff, Wild S Designs created a t-shirt to honor the fallen officer. Since then, it’s sold 1,200 shirts, far surpassing the company’s fundraising goal of $10,000.

“Since we do screen printing, that was an easy thing for us to just pick up and get some shirts done. We had no idea how big it would get. He was a very well thought of man,” co-owner Kayla Schilling said.

Callie Adams manages the design company and has been a family-friend of the Bartlett family for 10 years. She says everything Bartlett did, he did with his whole heart.

“So, if you met Josh one time he was someone you just remembered from the start. He was such a good guy and he was so remembered. He started out as LPD and then he moved into Sheriff’s department and then went to the SWAT team. And I mean, he was just one in a million,” Adams said.

Co-owner Hailee schilling says the company has sent shirts all over the country. Through the process, they’ve heard stories from Bartlett’s friends, people he taught in academy, his SWAT family and his military family.

“I mean anything to help his family, his wife, his boys. We’re in law enforcement, her father and her stepfather are in law enforcement. So, we know,” Kristen Poirier, who worked with Bartlett said.

The proceeds will go to Bartlett’s wife, Rebecca. Adams has seen her several times in the past few weeks and says the outpouring of support has left her speechless.

“She’s super thankful and it’s just been such an overwhelming process from the beginning and then when it happened to now. But, I think, I mean I know that she’s super thankful and it’s just going to be a change in life,” Adams said.

Wild S Designs created a separate t-shirt to honor Sergeant Shawn Wilson, who was also shot during the standoff. He was released from the hospital Thursday. Proceeds will go to his family to help pay medical bills.

You can order both shirts on the Wild S Designs’ Facebook page.

