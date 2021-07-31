More evictions coming as federal moratorium expires, but rent relief available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More evictions are on the way as the federal CDC moratorium is set to expire this weekend, but experts say there is alternative resources available.

The Texas Eviction Diversion Plan can pay up to 15 months of past-due rent and the eviction case will remain sealed, meaning it won’t hurt tenants’ ability to rent in the future.

The state extended that program to October.

Managing attorney at legal aid of northwest Texas says seek help as soon as you feel you might miss a payment

“So right now, it’s such a unique time where if you’re behind on rent, you can reach out and probably find assistance. So it’s very important to maintain housing stability right now,” Duncan said.

Duncan says she has seen fewer clients despite the growing need, so she encourages folks to reach out to the legal aid of west Texas for free resources.

RESOURCES:

First, for an overview of Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, there is a tab for “pandemic and disaster resources” at the top.

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas Eviction Defense Line: 855-548-8457

List of rental assistance programs for Lubbock and surrounding counties can be found here.

Rental Assistance for both landlords and tenants can be found here.

INFORMATION REGARDING EVICTIONS IN TEXAS

For information about the eviction moratorium, see here.

