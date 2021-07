WHITEFACE, Texas (KCBD) - The Whiteface Antelopes enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Keith Hughes comes in from Whitharral to lead the pigskin program.

With four offensive and three defensive Antelope starters returning there plenty of excitement.

Whiteface looks to be in the playoff mix with Borden County, Meadow, O’Donnell and Wellman-Union.

