Rain, much cooler temperatures for the first day of August

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through the South Plains Sunday will bring widespread rain potential and below-average temperatures to the area.

Much cooler and wetter tomorrow
Temperatures Saturday afternoon topped out in the 90s and lower 100s across the South Plains, but Sunday is expected to be much cooler. Overnight Saturday, rain chances will increase as a cold front pushes through the area. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The highest rain chances, though, will be from Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Highs Sunday will be in the 80s for the viewing area, with a high of 84 degrees in Lubbock. Skies expected to be mostly cloudy with a light breeze from the northeast about 10-15 mph. Overall, a more spring-like start to the month of August.

Even cooler heading into Monday, with a high of 83 degrees. Slight rain chances will remain in the forecast through the workweek along with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

