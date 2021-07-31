From San Angelo to Tokyo: ASU thrower powers into Olympic final

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In front of a largely-empty Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Daisy Osakue’s emotionally-charged roars could be heard during and after her toss. Not only did the 66.63 meter throw set a nation record for her host country Italy, it was enough to give her a chance to compete for the gold Monday morning at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Upon her historic throw, every possible emotion was expressed. Those feelings where echoed by her coach Hannes Kirchler, who once competed in the Games as discus thrower himself. Even though they were unable to hug or high-five, the raw elation was there.

Osakue, who recently finished her career at Angelo State, placed fifth Saturday- in a field where only the top twelve will qualify. Along with other field events, athletes only need their best score to advance to the next round. Her greatest throw of the day was a substantial improvement from her first attempt (52.23m), a score that would’ve left her well out of qualifying position. Not only was the qualifying throw a double-digit improvement from her other two, but it was also twenty yards better than what she turned in for ASU at the NCAA Division II meet in May (47.90).

The former Ram is likely no stranger to the Olympic experience. Her hometown of Turin, Italy, hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006.

Finals to women’s discus begin 6 a.m. CST Monday, and can be seen across NBC’s various media platforms.

