Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

From San Angelo to Tokyo: ASU thrower powers into Olympic final

Daisy Osakue
Daisy Osakue(Angelo State University)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In front of a largely-empty Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Daisy Osakue’s emotionally-charged roars could be heard during and after her toss. Not only did the 66.63 meter throw set a nation record for her host country Italy, it was enough to give her a chance to compete for the gold Monday morning at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Upon her historic throw, every possible emotion was expressed. Those feelings where echoed by her coach Hannes Kirchler, who once competed in the Games as discus thrower himself. Even though they were unable to hug or high-five, the raw elation was there.

Osakue, who recently finished her career at Angelo State, placed fifth Saturday- in a field where only the top twelve will qualify. Along with other field events, athletes only need their best score to advance to the next round. Her greatest throw of the day was a substantial improvement from her first attempt (52.23m), a score that would’ve left her well out of qualifying position. Not only was the qualifying throw a double-digit improvement from her other two, but it was also twenty yards better than what she turned in for ASU at the NCAA Division II meet in May (47.90).

The former Ram is likely no stranger to the Olympic experience. Her hometown of Turin, Italy, hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006.

Finals to women’s discus begin 6 a.m. CST Monday, and can be seen across NBC’s various media platforms.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
Car Fire South Loop and Quaker
Car fire reported on South Loop 289 and Quaker
Clarence Willard, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute...
Lubbock gang member sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison
Olympic Rings are seen next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in...
2 Texas Tech athletes ineligible to compete at Olympics
Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns...
McClung signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles

Latest News

Much cooler and wetter tomorrow
Rain, much cooler temperatures for the first day of August
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Vernon L. Norwood
Former SPC sprinter Vernon Norwood takes Olympic bronze
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit