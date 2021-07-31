Local Listings
Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit Saturday morning in Lubbock, 2 in custody

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue(KCBD)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An active foot pursuit is underway near 66th Street and University Avenue Saturday morning.

According to Lubbock Police, around 9 a.m. police attempted to make a traffic stop near 66th Street and University Avenue. Multiple people were in the vehicle.

The suspects fled shortly after the traffic stop was initiated.

Lubbock Police have confirmed two individuals are in custody as of 10:40 a.m.

Police were being assisted by Lubbock Fire Rescue and a helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It is still an active scene at this time.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

