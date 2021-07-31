Local Listings
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been seriously injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.

Police say the original call was received by LPD Dispatch at 5:11 p.m. When LPD Officers arrived they found an SUV with two occupants. Both occupants have serious injuries.

All traffic traveling northbound on the I-27 access road is being diverted eastbound on 27th Street. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

