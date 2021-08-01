Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police received a report of shots fired around 1:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue at The Library Bar.

When officers arrived they were unable to find a victim but did find shell casings and blood evidence, according to police.

While police were investigating, someone with a gunshot wound to the leg was taken to Covenant.

Police describe the injuries as moderate.

No arrests have been made at this time. KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
Two days after Lubbock County SWAT commander Josh Bartlett was killed in a standoff, Wild S...
Idalou business sells more than 1,000 t-shirts to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Matt Jordan speaks at Lupus awareness event
RAW VIDEO: Matt Jordan speaks at Lupus awareness event
DASH CAM: Levelland widow suing city after officer involved shooting in 2015
Much cooler and wetter tomorrow
Rain, much cooler temperatures for the first day of August
Daisy Osakue
From San Angelo to Tokyo: ASU thrower powers into Olympic final