Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police received a report of shots fired around 1:21 a.m. in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue at The Library Bar.

When officers arrived they were unable to find a victim but did find shell casings and blood evidence, according to police.

While police were investigating, someone with a gunshot wound to the leg was taken to Covenant.

Police describe the injuries as moderate.

No arrests have been made at this time. KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received.

