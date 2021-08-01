Local Listings
U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics

Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the United States, during a men's volleyball preliminary round Pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, early Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The U.S. won bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and brought back eight players from that team with high hopes for these Olympics.

Most Read

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
Two days after Lubbock County SWAT commander Josh Bartlett was killed in a standoff, Wild S...
Idalou business sells more than 1,000 t-shirts to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Matt Jordan speaks at Lupus awareness event
RAW VIDEO: Matt Jordan speaks at Lupus awareness event
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Senators hope to wrap up draft of infrastructure bill Sunday