World’s Second-Fastest Man: SPC alum earns silver in signature Olympic event

(KBTX)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan (KCBD) - At the last month’s Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., Fred Kerley, who sprinted for South Plains 2014-15 finished third in the Men’s 100 Meter race, thankful to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games being .03 seconds away from being an alternate.  At Sunday’s Finals in Japan, Kerley, was only .04 seconds away from being named the “Fastest Man in the World”.

Forty meters into the race, the former Texan lead the other six, before he was passed by the eventual winner- Lamont Jacobs of Italy.  Jacobs, won the race as he ducked forward as he crossed the finish line.  Kerley’s silver medal-time was a personal best of 9.84.  Andre de Grasse of Canada was .05 behind, as he earned his second-straight bronze medal of this event.

The Men’s 100 Meter race has been one of the signature events in the modern Olympics, going back to its inception in 1896.  Sunday’s race was also one of the most-anticipated events of this year’s Games, since Jamaican legend Usain Bolt announced his retirement in 2017.  Bolt was a major draw in previous Olympics, taking gold in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

For Kerley, sprinting at 100 meters at major events is still a new concept.  Outside of Olympic-season, most of his success has been in the 400 meter races, to which he has peaked with a No. 1 ranking on worldathletics.org.  Even after he transferred to Texas A&M in 2015, almost all of his runs were in this distance.

He still has a chance to compete for gold later this week as he will have a role in the Men’s 4 x 100 Meter relay.  While a spot on the podium would be the team’s first since 2004, a gold would be the first in 21 years.  Heats begin 9:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.  Should the United States qualify for the final, it will be held under the Friday Night Nights in Tokyo Stadium.

This race will be replayed this evening on KCBD-TV.  Coverage beings 7 p.m.  More track and field events can be seen in their entirety on various NBC platforms.

