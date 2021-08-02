1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 5:11 p.m. July 31 in the 2800 block of the Interstate 27 northbound access road that resulted in one death.

A GMC Envoy was traveling northbound in the access road when it veered to the right and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a parking lot of a business. The passenger was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

