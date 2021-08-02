Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lubbock County.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 189 new cases and one death on Friday.

Another update is expected later this afternoon. There are now 1,232 active cases.

Police are investigating a shooting reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the Depot District.

Investigators say someone was shot in the leg at 17th and Texas Avenue.

The victim was taken to Covenant Health with moderate injuries.

Simone Biles says she will compete in the Olympics balance beam competition.

Up until this morning, it was unclear if she would compete.

Last week, she pulled out of some competitions because of mental health issues.

Millions of people could be evicted in the coming weeks.

The federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend.

The ban ended after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it could only be extended to the end of July.

U.S. senators finalized the framework of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend.

The measure includes spending on new roads, bridges, water pipes, cyber security and more.

A vote is expected this week.

