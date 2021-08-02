Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

COVID count ticks up in Lubbock, Biles pledges to compete in balance beams, Senate puts together infrastructure deal
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lubbock County.

  • The Lubbock Health Department reported 189 new cases and one death on Friday.
  • Another update is expected later this afternoon. There are now 1,232 active cases.

Police are investigating a shooting reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the Depot District.

Simone Biles says she will compete in the Olympics balance beam competition.

Millions of people could be evicted in the coming weeks.

U.S. senators finalized the framework of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., Aug. 2
South Plains drying out, warming up
Consider This: Time for a Lubbock dog park
Consider This: Time for a Lubbock dog park
A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba...
Handshake from 75 years ago inspires 7-year-old girl from Lubbock
Noon Notebook: Helping veterans on National Doctor's Day 3/8
Noon Notebook: Helping veterans on National Doctor's Day 3/8