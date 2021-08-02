Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Buffalo Bills logo
Buffalo Bills logo(AP Images)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Could there be a third NFL team in the Lone Star State? It appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at least acknowledges the idea.

According to a report from ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills are looking into potential relocation spots, including Austin, amid negotiations for a new stadium.

The idea of Austin or another city as a possible destination could be seen as a “threat,” according to Wickersham.

In a tweet, the Texas governor reacted to news of the report with a simple emoji of eyes glancing to the left. Abbott has not said what he thinks of the possibility.

Bills ownership is currently seeking approval for a $1.5 billion stadium in Orchard Park that is taxpayer-funded, newspaper The Buffalo News reports.

According to the newspaper, the team made it clear to government negotiators that there are other cities that would be ideal landing spots for the NFL franchise but there have been no “overt threats” to leave New York.

A spokesperson for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told The Buffalo News that the governor “is committed to the Bills staying in Buffalo, as demonstrated by the state’s contribution to the recent $130 million investment in the current stadium.”

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban

Latest News

Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Jason Ray Peterson, 39, of Littlefield is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a...
Littlefield suspect surrenders to Lynn County Sheriff’s Department
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, Aug. 2
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, Aug. 2
Mikey, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 2.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mikey