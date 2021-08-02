LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 7-year-old Aubrey Cox started learning baseball history from her dad, now she’s in West Texas, telling the story of a handshake that changed the world.

Handshake from 75 years ago inspires 7-year-old girl from Lubbock When 7-year-old Aubrey Cox started learning baseball... Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, August 1, 2021

A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball.

Upon seeing the photo and learning about it, Aubrey was moved that “even though you’re different from somebody, you can still be friends with them.”

Looking for a copy of the photo, Aubrey’s dad, Craig Cox, a Texas Tech professor, reached out to George’s son Mike.

Mike heard how the photo touched Aubrey and invited her to be his guest as a statue of the Handshake was being unveiled July 17th in Youngstown, Ohio.

Aubrey had a great time learning more about George “Shotgun” Shuba.

She now hopes to get out to schools in West Texas and tell others about the Handshake.

75 years later that handshake is still a learning tool for all to treat everyone good.

A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball. (KCBD Photo)

A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball. (KCBD Photo)

A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball. (KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.