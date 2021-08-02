Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Handshake from 75 years ago inspires 7-year-old girl from Lubbock

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 7-year-old Aubrey Cox started learning baseball history from her dad, now she’s in West Texas, telling the story of a handshake that changed the world.

Handshake from 75 years ago inspires 7-year-old girl from Lubbock When 7-year-old Aubrey Cox started learning baseball...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, August 1, 2021

A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball.

Upon seeing the photo and learning about it, Aubrey was moved that “even though you’re different from somebody, you can still be friends with them.”

Looking for a copy of the photo, Aubrey’s dad, Craig Cox, a Texas Tech professor, reached out to George’s son Mike.

Mike heard how the photo touched Aubrey and invited her to be his guest as a statue of the Handshake was being unveiled July 17th in Youngstown, Ohio.

Aubrey had a great time learning more about George “Shotgun” Shuba.

She now hopes to get out to schools in West Texas and tell others about the Handshake.

75 years later that handshake is still a learning tool for all to treat everyone good.

A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba...
A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball.(KCBD Photo)
A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba...
A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball.(KCBD Photo)
A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba...
A Handshake for the Century took place on April 18, 1946 when Jackie Robinson and George Shuba shook hands at home plate, marking the first time a white hand and a black hand came together in organized baseball.(KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19
Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19
The Wellman-Union Wildcats went 3-7 last season. They return three starters on both sides of...
Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in...
Diving into the future: DFW teen’s unexpected Olympic journey
World’s Second-Fastest Man: SPC alum earns silver in signature Olympic event