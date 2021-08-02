KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mikey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mikey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Mikey is a 1-year-old male pit bull who has been with the shelter for more than a month.

He is a real sweetheart who loves to play. He is also up-to-date on his shots, is neutered and microchipped.

Mikey’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 2 have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

