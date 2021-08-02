Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mikey

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mikey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Mikey is a 1-year-old male pit bull who has been with the shelter for more than a month.

He is a real sweetheart who loves to play. He is also up-to-date on his shots, is neutered and microchipped.

Mikey’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 2 have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

