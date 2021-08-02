Levelland City Manager moves to Lubbock as Assistant City Manager

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland City Manager Erik Rejino has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager with the City of Lubbock.

Rejino made the announcement last week. Rejino was one of 88 applicants for the position.

“The City of Lubbock could not have made a better choice. I am very proud of him and for him,” said Mayor Barbra Pinner. “As a community, we are grateful for his nearly 13 years of service to the citizens of Levelland. He has worked tirelessly to cultivate a great team, and leaves us in good hands.”

Rejino’s career with the City of Levelland began in December of 2008 when he accepted an entry-level position writing and administering grants for the City of Levelland. In 2015, Rejino was promoted to Assistant City Manager and accepted the post of City Manager in 2018.

Mr. Rejino holds a Masters in Business Administration from West Texas A&M University. He is also a proud alumnus of Texas Tech University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Economics.

“We are honored to bring Mr. Rejino to Lubbock,” said Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. “He went through a rigorous recruitment process that drew qualified candidates from across several states. Erik has experience as a City Manager in a neighboring West Texas city and demonstrates a very strong desire to join our management team.”

“I am honored to be joining an organization and community that I greatly admire,” said Erik Rejino. “I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Lubbock and working alongside my new team members while contributing towards Lubbock’s progress in achieving its long term vision.”

“Levelland has been extremely good to my family and me, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Rejino. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Levelland and work with a team of outstanding professionals. I am looking forward to seeing Levelland continue to thrive and prosper.”

Rejino’s last day with the City of Levelland is set for October 1.

Mr. Rejino’s official start date with the City of Lubbock is October 11, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.