Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.
Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.
The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”
Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.
