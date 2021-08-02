Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC: Vaccination best way to fight delta variant surge
Push for eviction moratorium resolution
Push for eviction moratorium resolution
There's a rise in vaccination rates nationwide, but the delta variant is taking its toll with a...
COVID: Hospitals reaching capacity in surge states
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act