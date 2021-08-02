Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is feeling the heat over a comment he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Saturday night.

The California Republican was speaking at a fundraising event in Tennessee when he expressed optimism that the GOP would recapture the House in the 2022 midterm elections, and he would become its new speaker.

At the end of the speech, McCarthy was handed an oversized gavel symbolizing the one he would wield if he got the job.

“I’ll make this one promise here: When we win the majority, which I know we’re going to, you’re all invited,” he said. “I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It’ll be hard not to hit her with it, but I will bang it down.”

Pelosi’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff condemned the comments, calling them “irresponsible and disgusting,” especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Other Democrats have also weighed in, with at least one, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, calling for the minority leader to resign.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC: Vaccination best way to fight delta variant surge
Push for eviction moratorium resolution
Push for eviction moratorium resolution
There's a rise in vaccination rates nationwide, but the delta variant is taking its toll with a...
COVID: Hospitals reaching capacity in surge states
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19