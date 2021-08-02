More sun, less rain for the start of the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a rainy Sunday, conditions look to turn drier but still cool for the first workweek of August.

Below-average temperatures remain in the forecast with slight rain chances (KCBD)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the South Plains overnight Sunday. Some of these showers may linger into Monday morning, but the afternoon looks to be much drier and sunnier. Overnight temperatures will be much cooler than average with lows in the mid to lower 60s for the area. Highs will remain below average for Monday as well with temperatures topping out in the 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, with a slight chance for afternoon pop-up showers/storms. Wednesday will likely be a similar set-up to Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

A slow warming trend for the rest of the workweek will put temperatures back in the 90s for next weekend.

24-hour Rainfall Totals (as of 6pm Sunday)

Turkey- 2.52″

New Home- 2.12″

O’Donnell- 1.89″

SE Lubbock- 1.68″

Silverton- 1.53″

Amherst- 1.07″

Levelland- 0.69″

Floydada- 0.64″

Paducah- 0.58″

Wolfforth- 0.35″

(Rainfall totals from TTU Mesonet)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.